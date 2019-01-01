ñol

China Green Agriculture
(NYSE:CGA)
7.3834
-0.0166[-0.22%]
At close: May 27
10.48
3.0966[41.94%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low7.34 - 7.76
52 Week High/Low7.04 - 12.86
Open / Close7.5 / 7.38
Float / Outstanding10.1M / 12.1M
Vol / Avg.6.1K / 17.3K
Mkt Cap89.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.24
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.78
Total Float10.1M

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA), Dividends

China Green Agriculture issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Green Agriculture generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

12.7%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Oct 31, 2014
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Green Agriculture Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Green Agriculture (CGA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Green Agriculture. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 31, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own China Green Agriculture (CGA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Green Agriculture (CGA). The last dividend payout was on January 31, 2015 and was $0.10

Q
How much per share is the next China Green Agriculture (CGA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Green Agriculture (CGA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on January 31, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)?
A

China Green Agriculture has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Green Agriculture (CGA) was $0.10 and was paid out next on January 31, 2015.

