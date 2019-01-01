QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
ContraFect Corp is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its lysin exebacase has a targeted spectrum of activity, meaning that it kills specific species of Staphylococci or closely related bacteria. Its IND candidate, CF-370, targets resistant gram-negative bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa). Its advanced clinical candidate, exebacase, is an investigational novel lysin that targets Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus), including methicillin-resistant (MRSA) strains, which causes serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis.

ContraFect Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ContraFect (CFRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ContraFect's (CFRX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ContraFect (CFRX) stock?

A

The latest price target for ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CFRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 183.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ContraFect (CFRX)?

A

The stock price for ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) is $3.18 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ContraFect (CFRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ContraFect.

Q

When is ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) reporting earnings?

A

ContraFect’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is ContraFect (CFRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ContraFect.

Q

What sector and industry does ContraFect (CFRX) operate in?

A

ContraFect is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.