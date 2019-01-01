ContraFect Corp is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its lysin exebacase has a targeted spectrum of activity, meaning that it kills specific species of Staphylococci or closely related bacteria. Its IND candidate, CF-370, targets resistant gram-negative bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa). Its advanced clinical candidate, exebacase, is an investigational novel lysin that targets Staphylococcus aureus (Staph aureus), including methicillin-resistant (MRSA) strains, which causes serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis.