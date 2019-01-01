ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for ContraFect
ContraFect Questions & Answers
The latest price target for ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting CFRX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.59% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for ContraFect (NASDAQ: CFRX) was provided by SVB Leerink, and ContraFect maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of ContraFect, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for ContraFect was filed on February 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest ContraFect (CFRX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $9.00. The current price ContraFect (CFRX) is trading at is $3.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
