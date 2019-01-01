ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Codere Online Luxembourg
(NASDAQ:CDRO)
3.00
-0.1599[-5.06%]
At close: Jun 8
5.05
2.05[68.33%]
After Hours: 9:12AM EDT
Day High/Low2.96 - 3.39
52 Week High/Low2.85 - 10.08
Open / Close3.1 / 3
Float / Outstanding14.6M / 45.1M
Vol / Avg.22.2K / 12.8K
Mkt Cap135.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float14.6M

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Dividends

Codere Online Luxembourg issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Codere Online Luxembourg generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Codere Online Luxembourg Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codere Online Luxembourg.

Q
What date did I need to own Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codere Online Luxembourg.

Q
How much per share is the next Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codere Online Luxembourg.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codere Online Luxembourg.

Browse dividends on all stocks.