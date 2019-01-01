CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CareDx
CareDx Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) was reported by Raymond James on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting CDNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.95% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) was provided by Raymond James, and CareDx maintained their strong buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CareDx, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CareDx was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CareDx (CDNA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $52.00 to $45.00. The current price CareDx (CDNA) is trading at is $26.17, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.