CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CareDx missed estimated earnings by 160.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.05.

Revenue was up $12.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.01 0.02 EPS Actual -0.03 0.07 0.11 0.14 Revenue Estimate 78.09M 74.05M 67.55M 61.05M Revenue Actual 79.22M 75.59M 74.19M 67.40M

