CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CareDx missed estimated earnings by 160.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $12.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 1.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CareDx's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.07
|0.11
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|78.09M
|74.05M
|67.55M
|61.05M
|Revenue Actual
|79.22M
|75.59M
|74.19M
|67.40M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CareDx using advanced sorting and filters.
CareDx Questions & Answers
CareDx (CDNA) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.32, which missed the estimate of $-0.22.
The Actual Revenue was $11.6M, which beat the estimate of $11.2M.
