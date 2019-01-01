Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 8
EPS
$0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$31.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$31.5M
Earnings History
Avid Bioservices Questions & Answers
When is Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) reporting earnings?
Avid Bioservices (CDMO) is scheduled to report earnings on June 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 8, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.16, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Avid Bioservices’s (NASDAQ:CDMO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $17.9M, which missed the estimate of $22.6M.
