There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CNB Financial Corp is a USA-based financial holding company engaged in the provision banking and related services. It provides full range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers. These activities and services principally include checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, and a variety of other specialized financial services. The bank's Wealth and Asset Management Services division offers a full range of client services. In addition to the bank, the company also operates a consumer discount loan and finance business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Holiday Financial Services Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CNB Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB Financial (CCNEP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNEP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB Financial's (CCNEP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CNB Financial (CCNEP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNB Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB Financial (CCNEP)?

A

The stock price for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNEP) is $25.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNB Financial (CCNEP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CNB Financial.

Q

When is CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) reporting earnings?

A

CNB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNB Financial (CCNEP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB Financial (CCNEP) operate in?

A

CNB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.