|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNEP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CNB Financial’s space includes: Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL), PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN).
There is no analysis for CNB Financial
The stock price for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNEP) is $25.98 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CNB Financial.
CNB Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CNB Financial.
CNB Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.