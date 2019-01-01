ñol

CNB Financial
(NASDAQ:CCNE)
24.98
0.16[0.64%]
At close: May 27
24.98
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low24.69 - 25.12
52 Week High/Low22.08 - 28.59
Open / Close24.77 / 24.98
Float / Outstanding16M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.13.7K / 25.5K
Mkt Cap421.2M
P/E7.76
50d Avg. Price25.54
Div / Yield0.7/2.80%
Payout Ratio21.43
EPS0.84
Total Float16M

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), Dividends

CNB Financial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CNB Financial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.56%

Annual Dividend

$0.7

Last Dividend

Mar 1

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CNB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CNB Financial (CCNE) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own CNB Financial (CCNE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for CNB Financial ($CCNE) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of CNB Financial (CCNE) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next CNB Financial (CCNE) dividend?
A

The next dividend for CNB Financial (CCNE) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)?
A

The most current yield for CNB Financial (CCNE) is 2.85% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

