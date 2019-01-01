CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75.
Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CNB Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.77
|0.73
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.82
|0.76
|0.78
|Revenue Estimate
|45.58M
|39.81M
|39.73M
|39.20M
|Revenue Actual
|42.06M
|40.30M
|38.30M
|39.12M
CNB Financial (CCNE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q2.
CNB Financial (CCNE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 19, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.32.
CNB Financial (CCNE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 19, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $23M, which beat the estimate of $22.6M.
