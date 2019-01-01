CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNB Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.79 0.77 0.73 0.74 EPS Actual 0.80 0.82 0.76 0.78 Revenue Estimate 45.58M 39.81M 39.73M 39.20M Revenue Actual 42.06M 40.30M 38.30M 39.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.