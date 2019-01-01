ñol

CNB Financial
(NASDAQ:CCNE)
24.98
0.16[0.64%]
At close: May 27
24.98
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low24.69 - 25.12
52 Week High/Low22.08 - 28.59
Open / Close24.77 / 24.98
Float / Outstanding16M / 16.9M
Vol / Avg.13.7K / 25.5K
Mkt Cap421.2M
P/E7.76
50d Avg. Price25.54
Div / Yield0.7/2.80%
Payout Ratio21.43
EPS0.84
Total Float16M

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CNB Financial reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$51.2M

Earnings Recap

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:45 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CNB Financial beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.75.

Revenue was up $3.50 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.26% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CNB Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.79 0.77 0.73 0.74
EPS Actual 0.80 0.82 0.76 0.78
Revenue Estimate 45.58M 39.81M 39.73M 39.20M
Revenue Actual 42.06M 40.30M 38.30M 39.12M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CNB Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

CNB Financial Questions & Answers

Q
When is CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) reporting earnings?
A

CNB Financial (CCNE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)?
A

CNB Financial (CCNE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 19, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Q
What were CNB Financial’s (NASDAQ:CCNE) revenues?
A

CNB Financial (CCNE) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 19, 2017 for Q2 and the Actual Revenue was $23M, which beat the estimate of $22.6M.

