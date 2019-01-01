CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CNB Financial
CNB Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 11, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting CCNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.83% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CNB Financial (NASDAQ: CCNE) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and CNB Financial initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CNB Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CNB Financial was filed on April 11, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 11, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CNB Financial (CCNE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $35.00. The current price CNB Financial (CCNE) is trading at is $25.03, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.