QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Crown Castle Intl
(NYSE:CCI)
193.24
5.71[3.04%]
At close: May 27
193.39
0.1500[0.08%]
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
Day High/Low187.27 - 193.95
52 Week High/Low157.16 - 209.87
Open / Close188.64 / 193.39
Float / Outstanding375.1M / 433M
Vol / Avg.1.3M / 1.7M
Mkt Cap83.7B
P/E57.56
50d Avg. Price185.18
Div / Yield5.88/3.04%
Payout Ratio166.67
EPS0.97
Total Float375.1M

Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), Dividends

Crown Castle Intl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Crown Castle Intl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.25%

Annual Dividend

$5.88

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Crown Castle Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Crown Castle Intl (CCI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 10, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Crown Castle Intl (CCI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Crown Castle Intl ($CCI) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Crown Castle Intl (CCI) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Crown Castle Intl (CCI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Crown Castle Intl (CCI) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $1.47

Q
What is the dividend yield for Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI)?
A

The most current yield for Crown Castle Intl (CCI) is 3.35% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

