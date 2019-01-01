ñol

Cryo-Cell International
(NASDAQ:CCEL)
6.13
0.03[0.49%]
At close: May 27
6.00
-0.1300[-2.12%]
After Hours: 5:04PM EDT
Day High/Low6.19 - 6.37
52 Week High/Low6 - 14.16
Open / Close6.35 / 6.34
Float / Outstanding5.5M / 8.5M
Vol / Avg.6.9K / 5.3K
Mkt Cap51.9M
P/E23.48
50d Avg. Price6.85
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.1
Total Float5.5M

Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL), Dividends

Cryo-Cell International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cryo-Cell International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 29, 2001
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cryo-Cell International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cryo-Cell International.

Q
What date did I need to own Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cryo-Cell International.

Q
How much per share is the next Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cryo-Cell International (CCEL) will be on August 29, 2001 and will be $0.02

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cryo-Cell International (NASDAQ:CCEL)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cryo-Cell International.

