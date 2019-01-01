C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting CCCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 373.61% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and C4 Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of C4 Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for C4 Therapeutics was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $35.00. The current price C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) is trading at is $7.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.