Commerce Bancshares
(NASDAQ:CBSH)
68.75
0.58[0.85%]
At close: May 27
68.75
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low67.72 - 68.75
52 Week High/Low64.25 - 78.67
Open / Close68.05 / 68.75
Float / Outstanding109.2M / 120.7M
Vol / Avg.283.9K / 420.7K
Mkt Cap8.3B
P/E16.29
50d Avg. Price69.84
Div / Yield1.06/1.54%
Payout Ratio24.35
EPS0.97
Total Float109.2M

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), Dividends

Commerce Bancshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Commerce Bancshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.53%

Annual Dividend

$1.06

Last Dividend

Mar 8

Next Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Commerce Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Commerce Bancshares ($CBSH) will be on June 22, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) shares by June 7, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) will be on June 6, 2022 and will be $0.27

Q
What is the dividend yield for Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)?
A

The most current yield for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is 1.46% and is payable next on June 22, 2022

