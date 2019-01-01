CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CBRE Group beat estimated earnings by 28.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.39 versus an estimate of $1.08.
Revenue was up $1.39 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 5.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CBRE Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.78
|1.16
|0.73
|0.67
|EPS Actual
|2.19
|1.39
|1.36
|0.86
|Revenue Estimate
|8.16B
|6.64B
|6.03B
|5.80B
|Revenue Actual
|8.55B
|6.80B
|6.46B
|5.94B
CBRE Group (CBRE) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022.
The Actual EPS was $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.53.
The Actual Revenue was $3.3B, which missed the estimate of $3.4B.
