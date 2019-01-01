|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of China Yibai United (OTCPK: CBGH) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for China Yibai United.
There is no analysis for China Yibai United
The stock price for China Yibai United (OTCPK: CBGH) is $0.09 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:19:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for China Yibai United.
China Yibai United does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for China Yibai United.
China Yibai United is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.