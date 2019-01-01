QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Diversified Financial Services
China Yibai United Guarantee International Holding Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Yibai United Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Yibai United (CBGH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Yibai United (OTCPK: CBGH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Yibai United's (CBGH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Yibai United.

Q

What is the target price for China Yibai United (CBGH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Yibai United

Q

Current Stock Price for China Yibai United (CBGH)?

A

The stock price for China Yibai United (OTCPK: CBGH) is $0.09 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 19:19:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Yibai United (CBGH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Yibai United.

Q

When is China Yibai United (OTCPK:CBGH) reporting earnings?

A

China Yibai United does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Yibai United (CBGH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Yibai United.

Q

What sector and industry does China Yibai United (CBGH) operate in?

A

China Yibai United is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.