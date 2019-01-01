ñol

China Yibai United
(OTCPK:CBGH)
0.026
00
At close: May 24
0.0715
0.0455[175.00%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT

China Yibai United (OTC:CBGH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

China Yibai United reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$2.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of China Yibai United using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

China Yibai United Questions & Answers

Q
When is China Yibai United (OTCPK:CBGH) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for China Yibai United

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Yibai United (OTCPK:CBGH)?
A

There are no earnings for China Yibai United

Q
What were China Yibai United’s (OTCPK:CBGH) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for China Yibai United

