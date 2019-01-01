ñol

CB Financial Services
(NASDAQ:CBFV)
22.69
0.35[1.57%]
At close: May 27
22.34
-0.3500[-1.54%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low22.27 - 22.58
52 Week High/Low21.02 - 26.8
Open / Close22.58 / 22.42
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 5.2M
Vol / Avg.4.5K / 5.8K
Mkt Cap116.9M
P/E10.14
50d Avg. Price23.01
Div / Yield0.96/4.28%
Payout Ratio43.44
EPS0.59
Total Float4.6M

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV), Dividends

CB Financial Services issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CB Financial Services generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.05%

Annual Dividend

$0.96

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

CB Financial Services Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CB Financial Services (CBFV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CB Financial Services.

Q
What date did I need to own CB Financial Services (CBFV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for CB Financial Services ($CBFV) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of CB Financial Services (CBFV) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next CB Financial Services (CBFV) dividend?
A

The next dividend for CB Financial Services (CBFV) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.24

Q
What is the dividend yield for CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)?
A

The most current yield for CB Financial Services (CBFV) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 20, 2006

