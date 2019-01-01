QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, or GPA, is part of Casino Group, a Brazilian retail and distribution group. The company has a multichannel, multiformat, and multiregional approach. It operates in Latin America. GPA operates various store concepts under different names: MultiVarejo (Pao de Acucar, Extra and Proximity units), Assai Atacadista, Via Varejo, GPA Malls, and Cnova. The firm's specialties include supermarkets, hypermarkets, electronics and household appliances, convenience stores, its cash-and-carry segment, and e-commerce operations.

Companhia Brasileira Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Companhia Brasileira (CBD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Companhia Brasileira's (CBD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Companhia Brasileira (CBD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) was reported by B of A Securities on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Companhia Brasileira (CBD)?

A

The stock price for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) is $4.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Companhia Brasileira (CBD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2021.

Q

When is Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD) reporting earnings?

A

Companhia Brasileira’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Companhia Brasileira (CBD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Companhia Brasileira.

Q

What sector and industry does Companhia Brasileira (CBD) operate in?

A

Companhia Brasileira is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.