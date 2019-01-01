Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao, or GPA, is part of Casino Group, a Brazilian retail and distribution group. The company has a multichannel, multiformat, and multiregional approach. It operates in Latin America. GPA operates various store concepts under different names: MultiVarejo (Pao de Acucar, Extra and Proximity units), Assai Atacadista, Via Varejo, GPA Malls, and Cnova. The firm's specialties include supermarkets, hypermarkets, electronics and household appliances, convenience stores, its cash-and-carry segment, and e-commerce operations.