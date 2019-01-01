|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Companhia Brasileira’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI), Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL).
The latest price target for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) was reported by B of A Securities on April 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CBD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Companhia Brasileira (NYSE: CBD) is $4.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 22, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 6, 2021.
Companhia Brasileira’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Companhia Brasileira.
Companhia Brasileira is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NYSE.