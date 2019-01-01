|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Citba Financial (OTCQX: CBAF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Citba Financial.
There is no analysis for Citba Financial
The stock price for Citba Financial (OTCQX: CBAF) is $30.5 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:20:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.
Citba Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Citba Financial.
Citba Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.