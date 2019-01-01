QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
0.64/2.10%
52 Wk
27.51 - 30.5
Mkt Cap
55.1M
Payout Ratio
20.88
Open
-
P/E
11.17
EPS
0.61
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Citba Financial Corp is a financial service provider. It functions through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company is a bank holding company whose principal activity is the ownership and management of the Bank. It operates under a state bank charter and provides full banking services including personal and business banking facilities such as banking, checking, savings, business checking, business saving, and commercial loans. The Bank generates commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers located in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Citba Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citba Financial (CBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citba Financial (OTCQX: CBAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citba Financial's (CBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citba Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Citba Financial (CBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citba Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Citba Financial (CBAF)?

A

The stock price for Citba Financial (OTCQX: CBAF) is $30.5 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 18:20:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citba Financial (CBAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 29, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 12, 2018.

Q

When is Citba Financial (OTCQX:CBAF) reporting earnings?

A

Citba Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citba Financial (CBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citba Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Citba Financial (CBAF) operate in?

A

Citba Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.