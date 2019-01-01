Citba Finl (OTC:CBAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Citba Finl using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Citba Finl Questions & Answers
When is Citba Finl (OTCQX:CBAF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Citba Finl
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Citba Finl (OTCQX:CBAF)?
There are no earnings for Citba Finl
What were Citba Finl’s (OTCQX:CBAF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Citba Finl
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.