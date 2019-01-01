ñol

Cathay General
(NASDAQ:CATY)
41.53
1.56[3.90%]
At close: May 27
41.53
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low40.25 - 41.67
52 Week High/Low35.51 - 48.88
Open / Close40.48 / 41.53
Float / Outstanding63.2M / 75.1M
Vol / Avg.525.3K / 301.1K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E10.73
50d Avg. Price42.24
Div / Yield1.36/3.27%
Payout Ratio33.59
EPS1
Total Float63.2M

Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY), Dividends

Cathay General issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cathay General generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.45%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cathay General Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cathay General (CATY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cathay General. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on June 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cathay General (CATY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Cathay General ($CATY) will be on June 6, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Cathay General (CATY) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Cathay General (CATY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Cathay General (CATY) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.34

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY)?
A

Cathay General has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cathay General (CATY) was $0.34 and was paid out next on June 6, 2022.

