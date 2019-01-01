Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting CAPR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 398.61% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Capricor Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Capricor Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Capricor Therapeutics was filed on January 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $18.00. The current price Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) is trading at is $3.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
