CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTC:CAPB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$4.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of CapitalSouth Bancorp using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
CapitalSouth Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM:CAPB) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for CapitalSouth Bancorp
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CapitalSouth Bancorp (OTCEM:CAPB)?
There are no earnings for CapitalSouth Bancorp
What were CapitalSouth Bancorp’s (OTCEM:CAPB) revenues?
There are no earnings for CapitalSouth Bancorp
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.