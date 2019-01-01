China Overseas Land & Investment, or COLI, is a large real estate developer in China. Property development accounts for most of its core earnings, with operating scale at about three times the size of midsize peers by contracted sales. In addition to property development, COLI targets growth in its commercial property portfolio with a dual focus on offices and shopping malls for recurring income. The company is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering, China's largest construction company. COLI holds a 38% stake in China Overseas Grand Oceans, a real estate developer focusing on lower-tier Chinese cities.