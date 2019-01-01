QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
China Overseas Land & Investment, or COLI, is a large real estate developer in China. Property development accounts for most of its core earnings, with operating scale at about three times the size of midsize peers by contracted sales. In addition to property development, COLI targets growth in its commercial property portfolio with a dual focus on offices and shopping malls for recurring income. The company is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering, China's largest construction company. COLI holds a 38% stake in China Overseas Grand Oceans, a real estate developer focusing on lower-tier Chinese cities.

China Overseas Land Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Overseas Land (CAOVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Overseas Land (OTCPK: CAOVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Overseas Land's (CAOVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Overseas Land.

Q

What is the target price for China Overseas Land (CAOVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Overseas Land

Q

Current Stock Price for China Overseas Land (CAOVY)?

A

The stock price for China Overseas Land (OTCPK: CAOVY) is $16.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:01:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Overseas Land (CAOVY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 17, 2018.

Q

When is China Overseas Land (OTCPK:CAOVY) reporting earnings?

A

China Overseas Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Overseas Land (CAOVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Overseas Land.

Q

What sector and industry does China Overseas Land (CAOVY) operate in?

A

China Overseas Land is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.