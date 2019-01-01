ñol

China Overseas Land
(OTCPK:CAOVY)
14.67
-0.36[-2.40%]
At close: May 27
Day High/Low14.67 - 14.67
52 Week High/Low10 - 17.2
Open / Close14.67 / 14.67
Float / Outstanding- / 2.2B
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 7.4K
Mkt Cap32.1B
P/E5.36
50d Avg. Price15.53
Div / Yield0.76/5.17%
Payout Ratio26.75
EPS-
Total Float-

China Overseas Land (OTC:CAOVY), Dividends

China Overseas Land issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash China Overseas Land generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.59%

Annual Dividend

$1.0191

Last Dividend

Sep 18, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

China Overseas Land Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next China Overseas Land (CAOVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Overseas Land. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 22, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own China Overseas Land (CAOVY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Overseas Land (CAOVY). The last dividend payout was on October 22, 2018 and was $0.25

Q
How much per share is the next China Overseas Land (CAOVY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Overseas Land (CAOVY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.25 on October 22, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for China Overseas Land (OTCPK:CAOVY)?
A

China Overseas Land has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for China Overseas Land (CAOVY) was $0.25 and was paid out next on October 22, 2018.

