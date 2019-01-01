General Cannabis (OTC:CANN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 25
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$2.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of General Cannabis using advanced sorting and filters.
General Cannabis Questions & Answers
When is General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN) reporting earnings?
General Cannabis (CANN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 25, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for General Cannabis (OTCQB:CANN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were General Cannabis’s (OTCQB:CANN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.