Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Can Fite Biofarma
The latest price target for Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) was reported by Aegis Capital on June 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting CANF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 410.83% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX: CANF) was provided by Aegis Capital, and Can Fite Biofarma initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Can Fite Biofarma, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Can Fite Biofarma was filed on June 24, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 24, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $5.00. The current price Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) is trading at is $0.98, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
