Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Can Fite Biofarma missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Can Fite Biofarma's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.09 -0.10 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.20 -0.01 0 Revenue Estimate 250.00K 150.00K 120.00K 200.00K Revenue Actual 204.00K 251.00K 250.00K 148.00K

