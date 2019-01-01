Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Can Fite Biofarma missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Can Fite Biofarma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.18
|-0.09
|-0.10
|-0.16
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.20
|-0.01
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|250.00K
|150.00K
|120.00K
|200.00K
|Revenue Actual
|204.00K
|251.00K
|250.00K
|148.00K
Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $107K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.