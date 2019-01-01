ñol

Can Fite Biofarma
(AMEX:CANF)
0.8942
0.0392[4.58%]
At close: May 27
0.91
0.0158[1.77%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low0.84 - 0.9
52 Week High/Low0.78 - 2.62
Open / Close0.84 / 0.9
Float / Outstanding- / 27.2M
Vol / Avg.45.6K / 177.6K
Mkt Cap24.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.3
Total Float-

Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Can Fite Biofarma reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 26

EPS

$0.000

Quarterly Revenue

$205K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$204K

Earnings Recap

 

Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Can Fite Biofarma missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $57.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 4.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Can Fite Biofarma's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.09 -0.10 -0.16
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.20 -0.01 0
Revenue Estimate 250.00K 150.00K 120.00K 200.00K
Revenue Actual 204.00K 251.00K 250.00K 148.00K

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Can Fite Biofarma Questions & Answers

Q
When is Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF) reporting earnings?
A

Can Fite Biofarma (CANF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Can Fite Biofarma (AMEX:CANF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Can Fite Biofarma’s (AMEX:CANF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $107K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

