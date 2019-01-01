Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Cardinal Health missed estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.52.
Revenue was up $5.56 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance:
Cardinal Health Questions & Answers
Cardinal Health (CAH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.24.
The Actual Revenue was $33B, which beat the estimate of $32.7B.
