QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Cardinal Health
(NYSE:CAH)
57.56
-0.46[-0.79%]
At close: May 27
57.69
0.1300[0.23%]
After Hours: 5:09PM EDT
Day High/Low57.6 - 58.31
52 Week High/Low45.85 - 64.53
Open / Close57.91 / 57.7
Float / Outstanding236.2M / 272.4M
Vol / Avg.1.6M / 2.7M
Mkt Cap15.7B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price58.6
Div / Yield1.98/3.44%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-5.05
Total Float236.2M

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Cardinal Health reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$1.450

Quarterly Revenue

$44.8B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$44.8B

Earnings Recap

 

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cardinal Health missed estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.52.

Revenue was up $5.56 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cardinal Health's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.23 1.33 1.20 1.55
EPS Actual 1.27 1.29 0.77 1.53
Revenue Estimate 45.57B 41.93B 40.43B 40.09B
Revenue Actual 45.46B 43.97B 42.59B 39.27B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Cardinal Health using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Cardinal Health Questions & Answers

Q
When is Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) reporting earnings?
A

Cardinal Health (CAH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.31, which beat the estimate of $1.24.

Q
What were Cardinal Health’s (NYSE:CAH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $33B, which beat the estimate of $32.7B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.