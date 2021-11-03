BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Cuts FY21 Outlook
- BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to $3.416 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.43 billion. Organic sales were down 7%.
- Net sales from the Air Management segment rose 13.2% Y/Y, and the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain Segment gained 13.8%.
- Gross profit rose 25.7% to $650 million, and gross margin contracted 140 basis points to 19%.
- The operating margin was 7.4%, and the operating income fell 10.9% Y/Y to $253 million.
- BorgWarner held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter amounted to $142 million with a free cash flow of $(10) million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.80 beat the analyst consensus of $0.72.
- Outlook: BorgWarner has cut FY21 sales guidance to $14.4 billion - $14.7 billion (prior view $15.2 billion - $15.6 billion), versus the consensus of $14.83 billion.
- The company expects FY21 adjusted EPS of $3.65 - $3.95 (prior outlook $4.15 - $4.40), versus the consensus of $3.91.
- It sees operating margin of 7.9% - 8.7% (prior view 8.7% - 9.3%).
- Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 0.47% at $46.83 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
