Barloworld Ltd is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. The brand's company represent include Caterpillar, Avis, Budget, Audi, BMW, Ford, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen and others. Its segments consist of Southern Africa that includes Equipment and Handling, Automotive and Logistics; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia, and Others.