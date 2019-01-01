QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.96%
52 Wk
8.35 - 9.75
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
9.92
Open
-
P/E
10.73
Shares
198.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Barloworld Ltd is a distributor of international brands providing integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. The brand's company represent include Caterpillar, Avis, Budget, Audi, BMW, Ford, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen and others. Its segments consist of Southern Africa that includes Equipment and Handling, Automotive and Logistics; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Barloworld Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barloworld (BRRAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barloworld (OTCPK: BRRAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barloworld's (BRRAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barloworld.

Q

What is the target price for Barloworld (BRRAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barloworld

Q

Current Stock Price for Barloworld (BRRAF)?

A

The stock price for Barloworld (OTCPK: BRRAF) is $9.75 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:38:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barloworld (BRRAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barloworld.

Q

When is Barloworld (OTCPK:BRRAF) reporting earnings?

A

Barloworld does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barloworld (BRRAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barloworld.

Q

What sector and industry does Barloworld (BRRAF) operate in?

A

Barloworld is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.