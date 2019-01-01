Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$0.850
Quarterly Revenue
$393.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$64.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Banco Macro using advanced sorting and filters.
Banco Macro Questions & Answers
When is Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) reporting earnings?
Banco Macro (BMA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)?
The Actual EPS was $2.05, which missed the estimate of $2.14.
What were Banco Macro’s (NYSE:BMA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $394.5M, which missed the estimate of $407.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.