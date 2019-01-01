ñol

Banco Macro
(NYSE:BMA)
$12.85
-0.35[-2.65%]
At close: Aug 4
$12.88
0.0300[0.23%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low12.8 - 13.72
52 Week High/Low9.72 - 18.05
Open / Close13.22 / 12.82
Float / Outstanding- / 63.9M
Vol / Avg.362.6K / 253K
Mkt Cap821.6M
P/E4.37
50d Avg. Price12.51
Div / Yield0.97/7.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS94.15
Total Float-

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Banco Macro reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 23

EPS

$0.850

Quarterly Revenue

$393.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$64.9B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Banco Macro using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

Banco Macro Questions & Answers

Q
When is Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) reporting earnings?
A

Banco Macro (BMA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 24, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $2.05, which missed the estimate of $2.14.

Q
What were Banco Macro’s (NYSE:BMA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $394.5M, which missed the estimate of $407.8M.

