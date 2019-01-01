ñol

Banco Macro
(NYSE:BMA)
$12.85
-0.35[-2.65%]
At close: Aug 4
$12.88
0.0300[0.23%]
After Hours: 4:08PM EDT
Day High/Low12.8 - 13.72
52 Week High/Low9.72 - 18.05
Open / Close13.22 / 12.82
Float / Outstanding- / 63.9M
Vol / Avg.362.6K / 253K
Mkt Cap821.6M
P/E4.37
50d Avg. Price12.51
Div / Yield0.97/7.38%
Payout Ratio-
EPS94.15
Total Float-

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA), Dividends

Banco Macro issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Banco Macro generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.7172

Last Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Banco Macro Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Banco Macro (BMA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco Macro. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Banco Macro (BMA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco Macro (BMA). The last dividend payout was on June 7, 2022 and was $0.72

Q
How much per share is the next Banco Macro (BMA) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco Macro (BMA). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.72 on June 7, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)?
A

Banco Macro has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Banco Macro (BMA) was $0.72 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

