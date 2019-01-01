Bellway (OTC:BLWYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bellway
Bellway Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bellway (OTCPK: BLWYY) was reported by Jefferies on March 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BLWYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bellway (OTCPK: BLWYY) was provided by Jefferies, and Bellway downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bellway, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bellway was filed on March 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bellway (BLWYY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Bellway (BLWYY) is trading at is $45.75, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.