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Blink charging station with cables in residential area.
May 11, 2026 4:59 PM 1 min read

Why Blink Charging Stock Is Trading Higher After Q1 Results

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) reported first-quarter financial results Monday after market close.

Here are the key highlights.

• Blink Charging stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is BLNK stock surging?

Blink Charging Q1 Financials

Blink Charging reported first-quarter revenue of $20.78 million, up 0.3% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $21.66 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported revenue as follows:

  • Product: $6.19 million, -26.1% year-over-year
  • Service: $13.35 million, +25.0% year-over-year
  • Other: $1.24 million, -25.4% year-over-year.

The revenue changes come as the company transitions to more of a service company than a product in the electric vehicle charging sector.

"Q1 reinforces that Blink is executing against our plan. We raised capital in 2025 and are investing with discipline into areas representing a strong line of sight to long-term value creation, especially within our owner-operated DC fast charging footprint," Blink Charging CEO Mike Battaglia said.

What's Next for Blink Charging

The company affirmed its full-year sales revenue in a range of $105 million to $115 million. The Street estimate is currently $107.29 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

"We are focused on achieving profitability as we build durable infrastructure, improve utilization over time, and continue the shift toward more repeatable, recurring, and higher-quality revenue," Battaglia said.

Blink Charging Stock Price Action

Blink Charging stock is up 3.75% to 99 cents in after-hours trading on Monday, versus a 52-week trading range of 45 cents to $2.65.

Photo via Shutterstock

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