Bloomin Brands
(NASDAQ:BLMN)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the hotels, restaurant & leisure sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
20.96
2.08[11.02%]
At close: May 26
20.96
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low19.25 - 21.95
52 Week High/Low17.27 - 30.4
Open / Close19.25 / 20.96
Float / Outstanding64.6M / 88.7M
Vol / Avg.5.9M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E8.99
50d Avg. Price21.29
Div / Yield0.56/2.97%
Payout Ratio6.67
EPS0.85
Total Float64.6M

Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Dividends

Bloomin Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bloomin Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.57%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

May 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Bloomin Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bloomin Brands (BLMN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bloomin Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on May 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bloomin Brands (BLMN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bloomin Brands (BLMN). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $0.14

Q
How much per share is the next Bloomin Brands (BLMN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bloomin Brands (BLMN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.14 on May 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)?
A

Bloomin Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bloomin Brands (BLMN) was $0.14 and was paid out next on May 25, 2022.

