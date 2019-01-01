Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ballard Power Systems missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $3.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ballard Power Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.04 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.07 -0.06 Revenue Estimate 26.46M 26.46M 21.28M 25.73M Revenue Actual 36.70M 25.20M 25.00M 17.60M

