Ballard Power Systems
(NASDAQ:BLDP)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
7.35
0.48[6.99%]
At close: May 26
7.43
0.0800[1.09%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low6.78 - 7.41
52 Week High/Low5.8 - 19.66
Open / Close6.84 / 7.35
Float / Outstanding- / 298.2M
Vol / Avg.4.5M / 4.8M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Ballard Power Systems reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$-0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$21M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$21M

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ballard Power Systems missed estimated earnings by 133.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.06.

Revenue was up $3.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ballard Power Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.06 -0.05 -0.04
EPS Actual -0.15 -0.10 -0.07 -0.06
Revenue Estimate 26.46M 26.46M 21.28M 25.73M
Revenue Actual 36.70M 25.20M 25.00M 17.60M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Ballard Power Systems using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Ballard Power Systems Questions & Answers

Q
When is Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) reporting earnings?
A

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $-0.02.

Q
What were Ballard Power Systems’s (NASDAQ:BLDP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $26.5M, which beat the estimate of $26.1M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.