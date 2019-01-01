ñol

Ballard Power Systems
(NASDAQ:BLDP)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
7.35
0.48[6.99%]
At close: May 26
7.43
0.0800[1.09%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.78 - 7.41
52 Week High/Low5.8 - 19.66
Open / Close6.84 / 7.35
Float / Outstanding- / 298.2M
Vol / Avg.4.5M / 4.8M
Mkt Cap2.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.48
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.14
Total Float-

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Neutral

Highest Price Target1

$13.00

Lowest Price Target1

$9.00

Consensus Price Target1

$9.88

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10400

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Wells Fargo
  • B. Riley Securities
  • Truist Securities
  • Citigroup
  • Susquehanna

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Ballard Power Systems

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Ballard Power Systems Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)?
A

The latest price target for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting BLDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.45% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Ballard Power Systems maintained their equal-weight rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ballard Power Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ballard Power Systems was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.00. The current price Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is trading at is $7.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

