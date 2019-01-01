Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) was reported by Wells Fargo on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting BLDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.45% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Ballard Power Systems maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ballard Power Systems, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ballard Power Systems was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $9.00. The current price Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) is trading at is $7.35, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
