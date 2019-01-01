ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bausch & Lomb
(NYSE:BLCO)
18.02
1.03[6.06%]
At close: May 26
17.47
-0.5500[-3.05%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low16.81 - 18.03
52 Week High/Low15.9 - 20.2
Open / Close17 / 18
Float / Outstanding35M / 350M
Vol / Avg.1.2M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap6.3B
P/E32.67
50d Avg. Price17.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float35M

Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bausch & Lomb reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$889M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bausch & Lomb using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bausch & Lomb Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bausch & Lomb

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bausch & Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)?
A

Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) will be reporting earnings on August 9, 2022.

Q
What were Bausch & Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO) revenues?
A

Bausch & Lomb (BLCO) will be reporting earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported revenues were from Q2 and were $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.