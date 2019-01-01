ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank of South Carolina
(NASDAQ:BKSC)
17.07
-0.07[-0.41%]
At close: Jun 7
19.74
2.6700[15.64%]
After Hours: 5:33PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.07 - 17.54
52 Week High/Low16.19 - 23.15
Open / Close17.25 / 17.07
Float / Outstanding3.6M / 5.6M
Vol / Avg.4.4K / 10.4K
Mkt Cap94.7M
P/E15.17
50d Avg. Price17.79
Div / Yield0.68/3.97%
Payout Ratio60.18
EPS0.26
Total Float3.6M

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Bank of South Carolina

No Data

Bank of South Carolina Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)?
A

There is no price target for Bank of South Carolina

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)?
A

There is no analyst for Bank of South Carolina

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Bank of South Carolina (BKSC)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Bank of South Carolina

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Bank of South Carolina

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.