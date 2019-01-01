Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 12
EPS
$0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$4.9B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.9M
Earnings History
Bank of South Carolina Questions & Answers
When is Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) reporting earnings?
Bank of South Carolina (BKSC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Bank of South Carolina’s (NASDAQ:BKSC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
