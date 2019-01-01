ñol

Bank Rakyat Indonesia
(OTCPK:BKRKY)
15.21
0.04[0.26%]
At close: Jun 7
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low15 - 15.34
52 Week High/Low12.12 - 17.51
Open / Close15.34 / 15.21
Float / Outstanding- / 3B
Vol / Avg.90.4K / 72.7K
Mkt Cap46.1B
P/E16.72
50d Avg. Price15.88
Div / Yield0.61/4.00%
Payout Ratio66.34
EPS4000
Total Float-

Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTC:BKRKY), Dividends

Bank Rakyat Indonesia issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank Rakyat Indonesia generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 30, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank Rakyat Indonesia Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Rakyat Indonesia. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on May 30, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY). The last dividend payout was on May 30, 2012 and was $0.19

Q
How much per share is the next Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.19 on May 30, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (OTCPK:BKRKY)?
A

Bank Rakyat Indonesia has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BKRKY) was $0.19 and was paid out next on May 30, 2012.

