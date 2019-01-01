Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$12.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$12.5M
Earnings History
When is Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT) reporting earnings?
Bakkt Hldgs (BKKT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.57, which beat the estimate of $-1.06.
What were Bakkt Hldgs’s (NYSE:BKKT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $11.5M, which beat the estimate of $9.1M.
