Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE:BKKT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bakkt Hldgs
Bakkt Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE: BKKT) was reported by Jefferies on January 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting BKKT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 181.69% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bakkt Hldgs (NYSE: BKKT) was provided by Jefferies, and Bakkt Hldgs maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bakkt Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bakkt Hldgs was filed on January 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bakkt Hldgs (BKKT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.50 to $7.00. The current price Bakkt Hldgs (BKKT) is trading at is $2.49, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
