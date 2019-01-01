ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank of New York Mellon
(NYSE:BK)
45.66
0.94[2.10%]
At close: May 26
45.66
00
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low45.3 - 45.87
52 Week High/Low41.77 - 64.63
Open / Close45.29 / 45.66
Float / Outstanding807.6M / 807.8M
Vol / Avg.3.3M / 5.8M
Mkt Cap36.9B
P/E11.1
50d Avg. Price46.79
Div / Yield1.36/3.04%
Payout Ratio33
EPS0.86
Total Float807.6M

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Dividends

Bank of New York Mellon issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank of New York Mellon generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.88%

Annual Dividend

$1.36

Last Dividend

Apr 28
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank of New York Mellon Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank of New York Mellon (BK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of New York Mellon. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on May 11, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank of New York Mellon (BK) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of New York Mellon (BK). The last dividend payout was on May 11, 2022 and was $0.34

Q
How much per share is the next Bank of New York Mellon (BK) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of New York Mellon (BK). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.34 on May 11, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)?
A

Bank of New York Mellon has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was $0.34 and was paid out next on May 11, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.