Biosyent (OTC:BIOYF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$7.2M
Earnings History
No Data
Biosyent Questions & Answers
When is Biosyent (OTCPK:BIOYF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Biosyent
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Biosyent (OTCPK:BIOYF)?
There are no earnings for Biosyent
What were Biosyent’s (OTCPK:BIOYF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Biosyent
