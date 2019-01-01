ñol

Biolase
(NASDAQ:BIOL)
Biolase, Inc. - Common Stock recently split on Friday, April 29, 2022 with a ratio of 1:25
4.76
-0.03[-0.63%]
Last update: 2:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.71 - 4.95
52 Week High/Low0.2 - 5.72
Open / Close4.74 / -
Float / Outstanding6.1M / 6.2M
Vol / Avg.25.2K / 929K
Mkt Cap29.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.81
Total Float6.1M

Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL), Dividends

Biolase issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Biolase generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.02

Last Dividend

Jun 14, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Biolase Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Biolase (BIOL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biolase. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 28, 2013.

Q
What date did I need to own Biolase (BIOL) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biolase (BIOL). The last dividend payout was on June 28, 2013 and was $0.01

Q
How much per share is the next Biolase (BIOL) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biolase (BIOL). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.01 on June 28, 2013

Q
What is the dividend yield for Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL)?
A

Biolase has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Biolase (BIOL) was $0.01 and was paid out next on June 28, 2013.

