Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) was reported by Lake Street on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting BIOL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 152.10% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) was provided by Lake Street, and Biolase initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Biolase, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Biolase was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Biolase (BIOL) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Biolase (BIOL) is trading at is $4.76, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
